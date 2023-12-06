Dancing with the Stars has crowned its Season 32 winner. On Dec. 5, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy emerged victorious and took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Gomez pipped singer Jason Mraz to the post, who finished in second place, while Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

Fans later expressed their thoughts on the grand finale, and many viewers think one contestant was robbed of the DWTS crown.

“Ariana Was Robbed”

While many were happy for Gomez, the general consensus among some fans on social media is that Pump Rules star Madix deserved the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — which was renamed following Goodman’s death in April.

“I’m happy that Xotchil won, but Ariana in third place no way,” one fan said of the end result. “Carrie Ann screw her over with the scores!”

“This was so rigged! Ariana should’ve won,” one viewer also claimed, while another declared: “Ariana Madix was robbed.”

“Justice for Ariana,” another posted on X (formerly Twitter), while one Vanderpump Rules fan wrote: “I’m so proud of Ariana for being the first Bravolebrity ever in the finale! Team Ariana and Pasha forever.”

Ariana’s “incredible” DWTS Journey

Madix performed the Samba to the Spice Girls hit “Spice Up Your Life” in the all-important Dancing with the Stars finale, and scored an impressive 29 points out of a possible 30.

Watching from the studio audience were fellow Pump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Lisa Vanderpump, who said she was “so proud” of Madix.

Madix also described her DWTS journey as both “incredible” and “crazy,” while her dance partner Pasha Pashkov noted that Madix “pushed through” her injuries to deliver a knockout performance.

Although fans didn’t get to see Madix lift the Dancing with the Stars trophy, they will get to witness her post-“Scandoval” redemption in the forthcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 which premieres in Jan. 2024.