Although fans are likely still reeling from the intense three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion, the “Scandoval” drama didn’t end there. On Wednesday, June 14, viewers were also treated to some Secrets Revealed footage — and one scene, in particular, has left fans “flabbergasted.”

In the special episode featuring previously unaired footage, Raquel Leviss and Pump Rules co-star Charli Burnett are shown stopping by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s home, where the couple is mourning the death of Ariana’s childhood dog, Charlotte. Raquel then proceeds to hand Sandoval a bouquet of pink roses, to which he responds: “You got me flowers? Oh my God, I love it!” After they embrace for a hug (not once, but twice) Sandoval adds: “I haven’t seen you in so long.” However, a flashback from the night before shows the pair getting cozy at the Saddle Ranch restaurant in West Hollywood.

As revealed in the explosive Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale in May, this was the same night Raquel and Sandoval are said to have started their months-long affair — meaning Raquel had stopped by to drop off flowers at Ariana’s home a matter of hours after being intimate with her boyfriend of nine years. Naturally, fans had a lot to say about this latest Scandoval revelation, with some declaring the bombshell “truly shocking.”

“Watching Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed gives me an even bigger ick. So they slept together one night and she’s over with flowers for the girlfriend the next?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Watching Raquel walk into Ariana’s house and give her flowers when she just messed with Sandoval the night before filled me with more rage than I care to admit. Just when I thought I was over it,” another viewer commented, while one shocked fan also wrote: “So you mean to tell me that the night after Raquel and Sandoval slept together in Ariana's house... she went over to Ariana's house and brought flowers and had sandwiches like nothing?”

Find more fan reactions to Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed, below.