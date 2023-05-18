Ever since the “Scandoval” cheating drama first broke back in March, Vanderpump Rules fans have been counting down the days for the scandal to play out on screen in the much-anticipated Season 10 finale. On May 17, the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ highly-publicized infidelities finally hit the airwaves, and fans have been left “shocked” by the “disturbing” details of their months-long affair.

During the episode, aptly titled “Scandoval,” viewers watched Ariana Madix and Sandoval’s intense break-up sit down, during which Madix declared that she regrets “ever loving him.” Meanwhile, fans also witnessed the return of former cast member Kristen Doute — and learned details of how the affair first came to light, when Madix revealed that her “woman’s intuition” is what inspired her to look through her now ex-boyfriend’s phone.

“Call it light bulb, call it whatever. Literally, in that moment, I went, I need to look at this,” Madix recalled. “In his camera roll, I found a screen recording of Raquel and Tom on FaceTime. My stomach dropped into my f****** a**.”

Perhaps the most shocking moment of the episode arrived when Sandoval visited Leviss’ apartment, where the pair toasted to being “in hell” before declaring their love for each other.

Naturally, the Pump Rules fandom had a lot to say about the explosive Season 10 finale, with some fans declaring the episode “some of the best television I have ever seen” and the “finale of a lifetime.”

“Shonda Rhimes couldn’t write something so disturbing,” one fan said of the finale. “This episode of Vanderpump Rules might be the most insane 30 minutes of reality TV I’ve seen in years,” another viewer added.

Meanwhile, others were quick to heap praise on “queen” Madix for her handling of the “Scandoval” fallout. “Give Ariana an Emmy, an Oscar, a Nobel Peace Prize, the Lombardi Trophy, and the Presidency,” another fan joked.

Find more memes and tweets reacting to the dramatic Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, below.

With Season 10 wrapped up, fans are now likely looking ahead to what promises to be an explosive Pump Rules reunion, the first part of which will air on Wednesday, May 24 on Bravo.