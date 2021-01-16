Vanessa Bryant Urged Those Struggling With Grief To Find Their "Reason To Live"

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths, Vanessa Bryant opened up about the grief she's struggled with since losing her husband and daughter. "Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive," Bryant candidly shared in an Instagram story she later posted to her timeline on Friday, Jan. 15.

The mom of four went on to offer her best advice to those also "struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss," adding: "Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason."

Kobe Bryant and daughter "Gigi" were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020 while en route to a basketball tournament. The NBA legend was 41 and Gianna was 13 at the time of their deaths. The other victims of the tragedy, per the Los Angeles Times, included: John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

In the early hours of Jan. 16, Bryant also thanked media outlets that have handled their coverage "respectfully," urging others to follow suit. "Please reconsider your 'news story' and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings and family," she captioned the post. "Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them."

Bryant, who's also mom to Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 1-year-old Capri, further requested that nobody broadcast photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air, or accident scene. "We do NOT want to see it," the statement read. "Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show besides footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all of our losses."

Even in the face of unspeakable tragedy, Bryant's brave candor is sure to help other families grappling with the loss of loved ones.