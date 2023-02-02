Vanessa Hudgens Is Reportedly Engaged To Cole Tucker

As Gabriella Montez would say, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are in this together. The High School Musical alum is reportedly engaged to the MLB player after over two years of dating, as first reported by TMZ. Bustle has reached out to representatives of Hudgens and Tucker for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The couple has been linked together since November 2020. According to the outlet, Tucker secretly proposed to Hudgens sometime at the end of 2022, though an exact date and location are not known. While the two have not announced or commented on their reported engagement on social media, they’re not shy about showing each other off on Instagram. Most recently, on Jan. 26, Hudgens posted a photo of her hugging and gazing up at the athlete. “I’ll stop the world and melt with you,” she captioned the post.

Hudgens makes frequent appearances at his baseball games, and Tucker is very appreciative of her support, as indicated by his post-game Instagram posts. In true Hudgens spirit, the couple also goes hard for holidays. For Halloween 2022, Hudgens dressed as Miss Argentina from Beetlejuice, blue skin and all, while Tucker went as Sting — the professional wrestler, not the music icon.

In a May 2021 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens revealed that she met Tucker through a Zoom meditation group that also included Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama after a friend added her to a group chat where members were sending GIFs of themselves. “There’s a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player and he’s sliding onto a base and I thought it was a joke,” she said. “So I just responded, ‘Hot.’ And then I get on the Zoom and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’” The actor said that she made the first move once again when they started talking, and the rest was history. “I’m such a go-getter,” she explained. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”