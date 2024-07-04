Congratulations are in order. Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly welcomed a baby with her husband, Cole Tucker.

As People reports, along with several other outlets, the High School Musical star is said to have left a Santa Monica hospital on Wednesday, July 3. Hudgens is yet to confirm the birth of her first child, and the baby’s name, sex, and exact birthdate are currently unknown.

The actor and singer posted a birthday message to her baseball star husband on the same day as her reported hospital sighting. “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven,” she wrote on Instagram on July 3, along with a photo of the couple and their dog. “You make the world a brighter place just by being you.”

Hudgens confirmed her pregnancy on the 2024 Oscars red carpet in March, where she cradled her growing baby bump in a fitted, long-sleeved black gown.

Hudgens and Tucker married in December 2023, a few months before her surprise pregnancy announcement. Speaking to Vogue after the nuptials, she shared details of her wedding in Tulum, Mexico.

“[Writing my own vows] was important to me,” she explained to the outlet. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2024 Academy Awards. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Vanessa’s Pregnancy Speculation

A few days before revealing she was expecting her first child with Tucker, Hudgens called out “rude” fans on the She Pivots podcast for speculating whether or not she was pregnant.

“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful,” she said. “I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted a video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you're pregnant.’”

On the podcast, Hudgens added that she is “a real woman” with a “real body,” before urging listeners not to “make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies.”