The 2024 Oscars red carpet was easily the sparkliest in the award show’s history, with a host of stars choosing to wear gowns resembling the gilded Academy Award statuette. Gold sequins, beads, crystals, and chainmail, among other embellishments, were everywhere.

Many of said looks were accompanied by another buzzy Hollywood trend, the naked dress. As with last year’s show, A-listers wore their best sheer looks ranging the full spectrum of nakedness, from see-through bustier tops à la Florence Pugh to underwear-baring skirts like Kelly Ripa.

An easy favorite? Embellished numbers. Pugh, for example, rocked a diaphanous number covered in gemstones, while Becky G chose a similarly sparkly bustier blanketed in crystals.

Chiffon was another route stars took. Marvel actor Xochitl Gomez wore the diaphanous material to flaunt her undies, while Hailee Steinfeld mixed and matched thin fabrications with metallic gold.

Ahead, these naked looks, and more, from this year’s Oscars.

Florence Pugh

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

No stranger to spicing things up at the Oscars, Pugh went the sheer route in a Del Core dress featuring a see-through bustier and silky skirt. The silver look included a deep-V neckline and a bodice embellished with sparkly gemstones. She paired her high-shine look with equally glimmering Bulgari jewels.

Becky G

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The daring factor of Becky G’s look came in the form of a sheer bustier covered in sparkly crystals. The sheerness on top was balanced by silky black opera gloves and a matching skirt with a long train.

Kelly Ripa

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa represented the pantsless trend, one of the year’s most popular styles, choosing a black strapless number with a structured, utterly sheer neckline — glamour all the way.

Hailee Steinfeld

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld’s winning combination included a metallic gold bodice and sheer seafoam skirt. Her look also featured a chiffon neck scarf and metallic arm bands that matched her gilded bodice.

