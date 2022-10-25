Despite famously skipping the iconic girl band’s reunion tour back in 2019, Victoria Beckham proved she still has a lot of love for all things the Spice Girls. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 24, Beckham (aka Posh Spice) was asked to list her top five favourite Spice Girls songs of all time — and she loves one particular track so much that she listed it not once, but twice.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Beckham kicked off her list with the band’s 1997 hit “Who Do You Think You Are,” before naming “Goodbye” as her fourth favourite Spice Girls release. In a respectable third place was “Spice Up Your Life,” and in second place was the chart-topping single “Too Much.” As for the singer’s favourite ever song with the band, the 1996 smash “Who Do You Think You Are” took the top spot.

Meanwhile, while answering viewer questions on the Bravo late-night talk show, Victoria was asked about her husband David Beckham’s decision to queue for 13 hours to view the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. “Why was it important for him to wait in line when he’s David Beckham and could have jumped it?” asked Cohen. “They offered him to jump the queue,” Victoria revealed. “But for him, it was something that meant so much. He felt so honoured and so humbled to be there.”

The Spice Girl went on to disclose that her husband “thoroughly enjoyed” being in the queue as he met “some amazing people.” She continued: “It’s just what he felt he had to do to show respect. He said it was an incredible thing to do, and something that he’s so glad he did.”