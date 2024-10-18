When the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned on Oct. 15 after a five-year hiatus, the runway was filled with surprise moments: a Bella Hadid appearance, Taylor Swift Easter eggs delivered by Gigi Hadid, and the return of iconic VS Angels Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, and Kate Moss, among others.

But one appearance shook the internet in particular. Supermodel Tyra Banks walked the runway in a black corseted jumpsuit with a silver cape. She captioned a video of the moment on Instagram, “In case you forgot.”

This moment was huge for Banks, who retired from the runway in 2005 to focus on other endeavors, such as hosting America’s Next Top Model and her own talk show.

Fans and friends quickly shared their excitement online, including many other celebrities. “Slay 🔥❤️ I love you Tyra 🥰,” fellow supermodel Heidi Klum wrote. “FOREVER AND EVER AN ICONNNNNNNN!! We love you TYRAAAA!!!!” said YouTuber and makeup artist Patrick Starr.

Lindsay Lohan also showed love to Banks, commenting with heart and applause emojis.

Banks in the 2024 show. TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before her retirement, Banks made history as Victoria’s Secret’s first Black cover model, and walked in nine shows. The 2024 runway was her tenth VS show.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar shortly after announcing her return in September, Banks said she “never in a million years” thought she’d be back on the runway.

“It’s a little bit of an out-of-body experience,” she told the magazine. “I walked off that runway and I [had] this big retirement and it was such a spectacle. I felt like that athlete that’s like, ‘I’m hanging up my cleats… I’m retiring the basketball.’ And then, now I’m back!”

Banks at the ninth annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

She also spoke about the fashion industry’s attempt to cater to a more diverse range of body types in the last 20 years. “Today, what is even more beautiful is [that] they’ve burst those doors open,” she told Bazaar. “I feel like I cracked it open, and now that they’re burst open, I’m so excited.”