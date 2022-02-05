There's Finally A New Wallace & Gromit Film In The Works

Prepare to be hit by a wave of nostalgia, as Wallace & Gromit, are to return for a brand new film, and this time Britain’s favourite cartoon inventor has developed a "smart gnome" that spirals out of control.

The iconic animation’s creator Nick Park, and award-winning animation studio Aardman, are reportedly all on board to revive cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his best friend and dog Gromit, for the new cartoon flick. As fans will remember, Park’s beloved (and Oscar-winning) characters 2005 film The Curse of The Were-Rabbit, became the second highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time — so it’s safe to say there’s demand for a new Wallace & Gromit adventure.

For the upcoming film, the classic characters, which were first debuted on BBC more than 30 years ago, are to be given the Netflix treatment, but what else do we know about the new Wallace and Gromit film? When will it air in the UK? And, importantly, what is the film even called?

When Will The New Wallace & Gromit Film Air And Is There A Trailer?

Before you whip out the cheese selection to celebrate, there’s going to be a significant time to wait before the new Wallace & Gromit film will arrive on streaming platforms. Netflix has confirmed that while “writing and storyboarding have kicked off” the film is set for a Christmas 2024 release. The streaming platform also added that the film will premiere “exclusively on Netflix around the world except in the UK,” where it will debut first on the BBC before also coming to Netflix.

So, as you may have already suspected, the trailer may also be a long way off.

What’s The Plot For The New Wallace & Gromit Film?

While creators have yet to name the upcoming film, it appears writers are pretty clear on what Wallace & Gromit will be getting up to — and it already sounds like chaos.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, “Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own...”

Naturally, “events spiral out of control” and the plot will see Gromit put “aside his qualms and battle sinister forces” or, as the synopsis adds ominously, “Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

The production team at Aardman, who are also behind Shaun Of The Sheep, are already excited by the new plot, with Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, telling BBC Newsround that audiences will find the story “irresistible.”

"When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome', we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible - despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years,” said Clarke. “We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

Who Has Been Cast In The New Wallace & Gromit Film?

Wallace’s original voice actor, British acting legend Peter Sallis, sadly passed away in 2017 and no details have been confirmed about casting for the new movie. However, Bustle will stay updated.