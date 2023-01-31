Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son

Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.

During a performance of “When We Were Young,” Adele did her usual walk through the audience so she could meet fans. As she passed by a group of children, Adele spotted her son Angelo wearing a black and gold party hat. Tapping him on the shoulder, she gave him a little kiss before moving on. However, this isn’t the first time that Angelo has been in the crowd. Back on Nov. 20, 2022, Adele stopped mid-song to kiss her partner Rich Paul who was sitting with Angelo. Adele’s son was a major inspiration for her fourth album, 30, which includes a track. dedicated to him called “My Little Love.”

During another one of Adele’s residency walkabouts in January, the singer experienced a touching moment with a member of the crowd. When she returned to the stage to sing “Someone Like You,” Adele dedicated the track to a man who showed her a photo of his wife on his phone. “When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I could see because I know I talk to a few people every night,” she explained.

Saying how the moment moved her, Adele went on to apologise for not realising the importance of that moment straight away. “It looks like you’re here on your own. I’m so sorry for your loss. And I’m so sorry I didn’t realise what you were showing me until I was already over there,” she said. “I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”