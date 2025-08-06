Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 ahead. The final episode of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 was worthy of a proper season finale, filled with several gruesome deaths, a mostly solved mystery, and the fate of Jenna Ortega’s character left unknown. As her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), warned would happen, Wednesday Addams “made everything worse — much worse.”

Throughout the first half of Season 2, Wednesday has visions that indicate she’s responsible for the death of her roommate and begrudged BFF Enid (Emma Myers), and that it’s connected to ravens and an avian who controls them (and has them coming at Wednesday). Naturally, she takes it upon herself to investigate, even getting her trusty Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) to commit himself in the Willow Hill institution so they can track down a patient who could give her the answers she’s looking for.

The plan sounds foolproof — except Willow Hill is also home to Tyler (Hunter Doohan), the Hyde monster who was after Wednesday last season; Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci), the professor who groomed him; and a cannibalistic zombie who was dug up by her brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

It’s the perfect recipe for complete disaster, and somehow, the results are even worse than expected. Let’s break down the ending of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1.

What The Hell Just Happened?

Netflix

Wednesday sneaks into Willow Hill and frees Uncle Fester from solitary confinement, but unknowingly frees the cannibalistic zombie, who proceeds to eat a security guard. Wednesday and Fester discover that “Lois,” whom she thought might be her suspect’s name, is actually an underground lab where outcasts who are presumed dead have been trapped for experimental treatments.

The operator of Lois, who’s also sending birds after Wednesday, is revealed to be Dr. Fairburn’s assistant Judi, whose father founded Willow Hill. Even Fester is disgusted by this development, and he kills the power in the entire facility, setting off more alarms and freeing the patients.

During the chaos, Dr. Thornhill takes a patient to safety in her office, where the zombie is hiding and eats them both. After she’s let go by officers who are trying to kill the zombie, Ms. Thornhill runs to set Tyler free from his cell, thinking she could save him and regain his loyalty. Instead, he transforms into his Hyde self and kills her, before setting his sights on Wednesday.

Is Wednesday Still Alive?

Netflix

The episode ends with Tyler, as a freed and fully formed monster, pushing Wednesday through the windows of Willow Hill. She lands on the pavement, bloody and unconscious, just as the police arrive. Naturally, their guns are not enough to kill Tyler, who crashes a police car before running free into the night. Thankfully, Thing survives the mayhem and comes to Wednesday’s aid.

Yes, she looks dead. But Wednesday’s voiceover confirms that she’s still alive — now, it’s only the fates of her family, town, and Nevermore Academy that are uncertain.