A New 'Wednesday' Season 2 Clip Teases A Surprising Reunion

After the first season’s record-smashing success, Wednesday Season 2 is coming soon to Netflix. The streamer teased what to expect as part of its Jan. 30 Next on Netflix event, which highlighted programming to come in 2025 — including the second installment in the supernatural high school series.

While only a brief clip has been released so far, it teases quite a lot about Wednesday and the titular teen’s Season 2 storyline.

A Love Interest Returns

Wednesday became quite the phenomenon upon its 2022 debut, from the show’s sartorial influence to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” hitting the Billboard Hot 100 a decade after a TikTok edit of Wednesday at the school dance went viral.

The end of Wednesday Season 1 revealed Tyler (a local barista and potential romantic interest for Wednesday) to be the monster wreaking havoc on Nevermore Academy and the town of Jericho. Laurel Gates, a villain posing as a Nevermore professor, took advantage of Tyler’s Hyde condition to help carry out a series of violent acts.

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

In the new footage released by Netflix, Wednesday can be seen visiting Tyler — who’s back in human form — at Willow Hill, the psychiatric hospital he was sent to following the events of Season 1.

Looking Ahead

It’s unclear what terms Wednesday and Tyler will be on in Season 2. But during the first installment, they were budding love interests. The pair was mid-kiss when Wednesday had the psychic vision that revealed Tyler’s monstrous alter-ego.

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Any romantic prospects were certainly dashed after Tyler’s crimes, however. Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday and stepped into the producing role ahead of Season 2, has been vocal about wanting to steer her character in a different direction.

“I’ve always been against the love triangle idea. Now that Tyler’s off the table, I feel like she’s off of boys for a while,” Ortega said in a 2022 MTV appearance, later confirming in a 2023 Actors on Actors interview that the show would be “ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday,” which she found “really great.”

As for what else to expect from Wednesday Season 2? Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix that Wednesday’s journey will be “darker and more complex,” while diving deeper into Addams Family lore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (who plays Wednesday’s mom, Morticia) teased that Season 2 will be “bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

Besides the fact that Wednesday will return in 2025, there’s no release date yet. But of course, spooky season feels like a safe guess.