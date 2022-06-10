Michael Owen Has Shared His Thoughts On Luca & Gemma

It seems every series of Love Island includes an Islander with a pretty famous link (remember Dani Dyer?) and this series is of course no different with 19-year-old Gemma Owen, whose dad is ex-footballer Michael Owen. If football isn’t really your thing, Owen played as a striker for teams including Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United from 1998 up until his retirement from the sport in 2013. Now, he’s a regular pundit for football matches.

Up until now, nothing has been aired to suggest that the Islanders know about Gemma’s famous dad. However, axed contestant Ikenna Ekwonna recently revealed that the Islanders do, in fact, know about their fellow islanders family tree. Speaking to host Laura Whitmore on ITV2’s Aftersun, Ekwonna said “We didn't really know until the second or third day. I don't think the girls knew the guys knew."

Some were quick to point out that Gemma’s current partner Luca Bish may well have coupled up with her during the time when people found out who her dad is. One Twitter user wrote “Ikenna just confirmed all the boys found out who Gemma’s dad is on the second or third day — weirdly, around the same time that Luca was suddenly into Gemma”. But others defended Bish, saying that there’s nothing fishy about the fishmonger’s devotion to Gemma.

It would seem her dad agrees, as a source recently told Mail Online that Owen is reportedly keen to meet Bish if the pair are to make things official. “He’s seen a few of the episodes, and from what he’s witnessed, he thinks Luca and the other guys on the Island seem like pretty decent fellas. But if Luca ends up officially going out with Gemma, he will definitely want to meet him and make up his own mind on the guy. Any father would.'

Things have been going steady between Gemma and Bish so far in the series, with Bish even saying that he was “falling for” his partner. But with the infamous Casa Amor beginning this week, there could be trouble in paradise. The new girls questioned Luca about his current relationship status, asking “are you married?”. Bish responded “I don’t think we’re married yet, are we?”

Liam Llewellan was coupled up with Gemma at the beginning of the series, and he left the villa apparently before the news broke. Despite having a conversation about football, Llewellyn didn’t get to the bottom of things until he was back in the UK. Also appearing on Aftersun, he said "I’m a United fan. I actually had one of his tops when he came to the club. That first night, we were chatting about football and her family. I was so close. I can’t believe I didn’t quite work it out."

Before Love Island 2022 aired, Owen shared some of his thoughts about his daughter going on the hit dating show. The 42-year-old told ITV on June 7, “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you've got to be supportive.”

He went on to say, “It's been different without her in the house. I've got other kids and my wife, and it's been quite tough because she's had to switch her phone off and we've had no contact for a couple of weeks, so that’s been the hard bit. She assures me that it’s not as bad as I think. So, we'll give it a watch and I hope she enjoys herself.”

Owen reluctantly spoke out after the first episode of Love Island aired on June 6. He was left in a pretty sticky situation when his co-presenter, Jules Breach — for Channel 4's coverage of England’s game against Germany in the UEFA Nations League — jokingly introduced him on the broadcast as “the father of Love Island's Gemma Owen”.

Breach then continued to ask Owen, “A big night for the Owens last night, Michael. How are you feeling?” to which he replied, “I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away!” Explaining further, he added, “But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don't bring it back up.”

Phil Cole/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of online reaction towards Gemma’s often very serious facial expressions. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Owen gave a little insight into why this is. He explained that his daughter is very competitive and always has her ‘‘game face on”.

“Match day or if it’s a big competition, going into that ring, she turns into a horror. It’s like that’s it - you get your game face on and you can’t control it.’’ And possibly suggesting that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, the 42-year-old shared similar experiences when playing football.

‘‘I didn’t want anyone talking to me on match day. In fact, or the day before. Just stay out of my way and let me do my business.’’ He went on to say, “She’s the same, she’s horrible. Stay out of her way when a big competition’s coming round. That’s how much it means to you. Start focusing on the job in hand.”