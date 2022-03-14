Gabby Windey’s Instagram Is Basically One Big Bachelorette Audition

Clayton Echard is down to his final two women on The Bachelor: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. It remains to be seen who will receive his final rose — though based on previews of a tense conversation between the two, it seems unlikely it’s Gabby. “I can’t believe anything you say. Not one thing,” she tells him, exasperated.

If Gabby does leave the show single, many fans have cast their votes for her to be the next Bachelorette, and she’s certainly been dressing the part. Since filming for The Bachelor wrapped in late 2021, Gabby has shown off multiple glamorous, rose-ceremony ready looks on Instagram. “All dressed up to do my daily Wordle,” she captioned a February photo of her in a strappy brown ensemble. More recently, she modeled a short, black power suit, writing “Mondays amirite?”

Gabby has also been providing insight about her style on TikTok. In recent weeks, she’s posted a clothing haul from Zara as well as a hair tutorials — though she’s yet to address her messy post-fantasy suite bedhead.

Beyond her more lighthearted content, Gabby has been doing a lot reflecting on her experience on The Bachelor, proving she has the insightfulness and self-reflection needed in a Bachelorette. “Thank you for letting me share a glimpse of my story. As you can see, it takes me a while to warm up and let my guard down; however, the people I met during my time [on The Bachelor] have helped me start to overcome this struggle,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Clayton on a date. “It’s terrifying being yourself on national TV for fear of criticism, and that fear is compounded while being vulnerable. Clayton is such a safe space to open up and I am incredibly grateful for the personal growth that resulted from this conversation and many alike during this journey.”

In another post, Gabby praised her family for the way they supported her on her hometown date with Clayton. “My family may be an atypical one and we may look different from others, but I am so grateful for how perfectly to me we are stitched together and wouldn’t have it any other way. They dropped everything to make this night so incredibly special and I also loved being able to talk about my grandma,” she wrote in part. “I will never recover from my dad showing up for me like he did. He is the most important person in my life and has never missed an important event, dance lesson, performance, etc. and hometowns were no different. I want to share every big event with him, so when I realized that it was him honking outside, my heart (and eyes) swelled to a gravity-shifting size ... That night was one you wish you could just bottle up and keep forever.”

Gabby also spent time with her family on Valentine’s Day — perhaps further hinting that she and Clayton don’t work out (and leaving the door open for her to become the next Bachelorette). “Being spoiled by my aunt and family down in Georgia! We celebrated Valentine’s Day in true fashion with food, friends, and watching me embarrass myself on national TV,” Gabby wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her with loved ones, as well as a blurry video of her and her family singing “Tootsie Roll” in a convertible.

Let’s hope we get to see more of them during the next season of The Bachelorette.