Gabby's Dad Channeled Love Actually During Her Emotional Bachelor Hometown Date

During the Feb. 28 Bachelor hometown dates episode, Gabby Windey wasn’t able to introduce Clayton Echard to her dad — at least, not in the traditional sense. Her dad’s longtime girlfriend is immunocompromised, so Gabby understood that he wouldn’t be able to show up for hometowns. But while Clayton met with other members of her family (including an iconic Grandpa John), a car horn alerted Gabby to a surprise visitor outside. Yep, it was her dad — complete with a set of Love Actually-esque flash cards to share his feelings on Clayton and support for his daughter.

“Hi Gabby Girl, it’s me... Dad,” read the first few cards. “You are the most beautiful, intelligent, loving, and caring daughter. Thank you for being the glue of our family. You deserve the very best. And I hope that’s Clayton.”

Gabby (a lot like most viewers) cried through the whole thing. “Tell Clayton hello and that I hope to meet him soon,” the cards concluded, before Gabby’s dad hopped back into his car. Clayton arrived outside during the final moments of the socially distanced exchange — so he got a glimpse of his potential father-in-law, but didn’t get to meet the man just yet.

More to come...