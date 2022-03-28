During the 2022 Oscars, multiple Fan Favorite Awards were announced. But with nods going to titles like the widely panned Cinderella remake and the relatively unknown Minamata, you may be wondering — are the Fan Favorite Awards real Oscars? The answer is no, but here’s why they were included in the show.

In February, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the addition of two new quasi-categories to the ceremony: the Oscars Fan Favorite and Oscars Cheer Moment. Unlike other awards (Best Picture, or Best Actress, for example), these would not be decided upon by Academy voters — but by, well, fans. Through early March, participants were able to cast their vote via Twitter or OscarsFanFavorite.com.

