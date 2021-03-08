Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell CBS interview hasn't stopped delivering on jaw-dropping moments, but one revelation that brought a moment of sweet relief and joy for audiences across the globe was their rather unexpected sex reveal: Meghan and Harry are expecting a girl. Which begs the question: what will Meghan and Harry name their daughter?

Speaking to Oprah, Meghan revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer, though she kept specifics to herself. "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" she said. Harry agreed, saying he was "grateful. Having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl ... now we've got our family, and we've got four of us," he said.

The Sussexes' pregnancy announcement came 37 years to the day that Diana announced her pregnancy with Harry, which many have taken to mean as a sign that the couple could consider naming their youngest child after the late Princess of Wales. Prince William's, daughter Princess Charlotte, is already named after Diana, prompting royal watchers to suggest Harry and Meghan might opt for something else entirely.

Betting sites however refuse to believe that. According to OddsChecker, Diana is the current favourite, with odds of 4/1. Since the couple announced the pregnancy, fans have speculated that the name may start with the letter A, in keeping with Archie. Prior to the Oprah interview being broadcast, popular UK betting site Ladbrokes placed Alexandra as a frontrunner with odds of 4-1.

Per OddChecker, second on the current list of favourites is Allegra, with 11/1 odds, and Isabella with 12/1 odds. Alice and Abigail follow, each with odds of 14/1. The betting site reported a surge last week on bets for the name Kamala, which caused the odds to be cut from 100/1 to just 16/1.

As noted by Town & Country, the Sussexes choice of Archie's name – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – proves their " willingness to break from tradition."