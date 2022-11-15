Stormzy May Have Written “Firebabe” For His Ex

With the release of This Is What I Mean just a few weeks away, UK grime artist Stormzy has been gifting us banger after banger with “Mel Made Me Do It” and “Hide & Seek.” And the third single to tease his upcoming album has landed, in the form of “Firebabe,” featuring Sampha, Jacob Collier, and Debbie. As a gentle ballad, “Firebabe” is a bit of a departure from Stormzy’s usual gritty rapping, but the warmth in his vocals, combined with a music video directed by Edem Wornoo that features the artist lounging around in a cream jumper within a glass-walled house, is honestly giving cosy autumn vibes. But who is “Firebabe” about? And what is the meaning of the lyrics?

The track, which opens with a violin, puts the focus on Stormzy’s admiration for a woman and is at its heart a love song. Stormzy told i-D, “It’s a song about that first spark when you meet your partner and how it feels. That first time, when you’re really observant of them.”

In a statement, the rapper shared, “Debbie, George [Moore], and I got in the studio together and it was the most beautiful moment. It was a session I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life. It was extremely special and everyone in the room understood that. We were making something that hopefully, God willing, lives forever. Something that has soul and feeling and it came from a really pure place. We took a truth and made some art from it.”

While the woman the song is about remains unnamed in the song, many suspect that Stormzy is referring to his ex-girlfriend, Maya Jama. The pair broke up in 2019, just before the making of this record. The motifs of fire and flames are obviously prevalent in “Firebabe” and fans were quick to point out that Jama is a Leo, which is a fire sign.

Yes, this sort of deduction may be a bit of a reach, but the truth is probably not too far off. Stormzy has already been frank about another track on his album, “Fire + Water”, being about Jama. “It’s a song about my ex-girlfriend and, at the time I made it, she was the most pressing matter in my heart. As soon as I went to touch the mic, this was what came out of me,” he said to i-D.

Read the full lyrics for “Firebabe” below.

[Intro: Debbie Ehirim]

Stealin’ all their hearts, yeah

Stealin’ all their hearts, yeah

Stealin’ all their hearts, yeah

Stealin’ all their hearts, yeah

[Verse 1: Stormzy]

She was standin’ in her dress

And she was lookin’ like an angel

Her eyes took away my breath

And that’s when I knew she was mine until the end

[Pre-Chorus: Stormzy]

My miracle

My happy place

My heart and soul

Forever yours

[Chorus: Stormzy & Debbie Ehirim]

‘Cause I, I just can’t explain

Even in the way, you love me with your flame (Flame)

My firebabe (Woah-woah-woah-woah-woah)

You keep burnin’ bright

Touch me with your name, and I’ll be with your flame

My firebabe

[Verse 2: Stormzy, Debbie Ehirim & Both]

She makes (Hmm), everybody laugh (Everybody laugh)

Then she starts dancin’ on the table (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

She can’t stop stealin’ all their hearts (Stealin’ all their—, ooh-ooh-ooh)

How she lights up a room, somethin’ to behold (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

[Pre-Chorus: Stormzy & Debbie Ehirim]

My miracle

My happy place

My heart and soul

Forever yours

[Chorus: Stormzy & Debbie Ehirim]

‘Cause I, I just can’t explain (I just can’t explain)

Even in the way (Even in the way)

You love me with your flame (Love me with your flame)

My firebabe (Woah-woah-woah-woah-woah)

You keep burnin’ bright

Touch me with your name (Touch me with your name)

And I’ll be with your flame (Your flame, your flame)

My firebabe

[Outro: Debbie Ehirim]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (Oh, hmm)