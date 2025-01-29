With Super Bowl LIX fast-approaching, the rollout of celebrity commercials has begun. This year’s crop includes a special treat for rom-com fans. Hellman’s reunited When Harry Met Sally stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal for a revamped version of one of the most iconic rom-com scenes of all time.

“Yes!” To Nostalgia

The Hellmann’s ad advertises the brand’s mayonnaise by bringing Harry (Crystal) and Sally (Ryan) back to Katz’s Deli, famously the scene of Sally’s fake orgasm in the 1989 rom-com. In the original scene, the two friends start out by bickering over Harry’s casual relationships and Sally calls him “a human affront to all women.” He claims he gives women an “OK time,” and she suggests they could be faking it. When he says he’d know, she loudly proves it’s not so easy to tell, drawing all eyes to their table.

The Super Bowl ad is a fitting sequel to the classic scene. In it, Harry hints that they haven’t been back since the fake orgasm incident, saying, “I can’t believe they let us back in this place.” Ryan hilariously reassures him that “nobody remembers that!” But then when she adds some Hellmann’s mayo to her sandwich, she ends up giving everyone “lunch and a show,” as Harry puts it.

Hellmann's

A Surprise Cameo

In a change-up, the revamped commercial gets a little extra starpower thanks to a cameo appearance. Sydney Sweeny — a rom-com star herself after Anyone But You — delivers the famous “I’ll have what she’s having line” from the next table. She substitutes for the late singer-actor Estelle Reiner, the mother of When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner.

Hellmann's

Crystal and Ryan approved of Sweeney’s performance, as they told People. “That’s a big deal,” Crystal said. “It’s an iconic line and it’s a big honor to get to do that. And a heavy burden.”

Harry & Sally’s Happily Ever After

Crystal also explained to People why they chose to reprise their roles. “It was our 35th anniversary of the film, and it’s the first time that we’ve been offered something like that,” he said. “It was a really fun idea, and the approach was right.”

On top of that, Ryan told CNN, they enjoyed the chance to share more of their characters’ love story. “What we like about it is that you’re inside a little bit of their happily after ever,” she said. “Thirty-five years later, you get the idea that they’re still going here, they’re together, they’re still talking the way they talk to each other. It’s like a little wink at the movie.”

The ad is scheduled to make its Super Bowl debut during the second quarter of the big game on Feb. 9.