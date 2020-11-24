In spite of pandemic restrictions, Strictly Come Dancing successfully twirled back onto our screens this October to bring us our much-needed dance fix. In recent weeks, however, one of the show's stars has been noticeably absent. Judge Motsi Mabuse had to briefly return home to Germany, and for the last 14 days has been self-isolating in line with UK coronavirus travel rules. While Anton Du Beke has been doing a "fab-u-lous" job in her absence, in the words of Craig Revel Horwood, as the show's final edges closer we're all wondering when is Motsi Mabuse back on Strictly?

Thankfully, it won't be long before she's is back on our screens. During last weekend's show (on Nov. 21), Mabuse announced, via video chat, that she'll be back this Saturday, November, 28.

The good news comes after a difficult few weeks for the star. In an Instagram post, the dancer and Strictly judge revealed that someone had broken into her dance school in Frankfurt (on Nov.13), and she returned to Germany to help her husband Evgenij Voznyuk deal with the police investigation. Alongside a photo of broken glass, she explained that the school was "intentionally targeted". Following her return to the UK, Mabuse has been isolating for two weeks in line with government guidelines, but she's now is all clear to reclaim her Strictly Come Dancing judge's seat.

While she's been away there have been some shock eliminations. Max George was voted off the show in week 4, after Anton du Beke saved EastEnders' Maisie Smith and her dance partner Gorka Márquez. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Mabuse admits she "might have saved Max" if she had been on the show.

Per Digital Spy, she said: "I saw that Max had a very difficult routine, he had to control himself quite a lot. If we remember last week with The Simpsons he was all jolly, and I think he liked that role, and this time he had to be back in control."

Although Motsi Mabuse returns to Strictly this week, there are still other absentees due to coronavirus-related reasons.

Professional boxer Nicola Adams had to pull out of the competition a couple of weeks ago, after partner Katya Jones tested positive for COVID-19. Adams has since tested negative, but is "devastated" to know that she won't be able to return to the show due to Strictly's rules. The Strictly Come Dancing team has had to make huge adjustments and put robust coronavirus measures in place to ensure the show goes on this year.

Let's hope for a full house for the grand finale.