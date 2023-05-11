After more than a year of dating, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip have secretly married. The reality star made the surprise announcement on Wednesday, May 10, with an Instagram reel showcasing a montage of the happy couple that included a photograph taken during their wedding ceremony. Although not confirmed, Stause and G Flip appeared to have tied the knot in Las Vegas, as an Elvis imprersonator can be spotted performing for the pair in the Instagram clip.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” the video’s caption reads. “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there.”

The song featured in the heartwarming Instagram montage is G Flip’s latest track “I’ll Be Your Man,” which was reportedly written about Stause — who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Many on social media were quick to congratulate the couple, including Stause’s ex-boyfriend, Selling Sunset co-star, and boss, Jason Oppenheim, who she broke up with in December 2021. “I am so excited for this! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life,” Oppenheim wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset realtor Emma Hernan also commented: “I’ve been waiting for this post all day! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the moon and back.”

Stause and G Flip first met back in 2021, but didn’t start dating until a year later when they had both ended their respective relationships. The reality star later revealed she was dating the musician during Selling Sunset’s Season 5 reunion episode. Speaking to Vogue at the time, Stause confessed her love for her now-wife, telling the publication that “just being around G” is “such a mood-lifting experience.”