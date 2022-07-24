Phaedra Parks Supports Ex-Husband Apollo Nida’s RHOA Season 14 Return

When viewers first saw Shereé Whitfield’s triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the Season 14 trailer, hers wasn’t the only familiar face they spotted. While mulling over her tumultuous relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, Shereé consulted none other than Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida, and it seems he may have crossed paths with her on-and-off boyfriend while they both were incarcerated. After Apollo — who served five years in prison on conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud charges — noted that he was in a “really large penitentiary,” the RHOA star asked, “You just happened to run into him?” presumably referencing Tyrone.

“When the guys come home, they just [bleep] all over the woman,” said Apollo, who was released from prison in 2019 and ordered to complete five years of probation and supervised release. He and Tyrone may cross paths again, too: Bravo’s July 7 midseason trailer also shows Apollo in the background at the long-awaited She by Shereé fashion show, where the reality star has a confrontation with her ex after he ghosted her in Philadelphia.

It’s currently unclear if Apollo will declare himself an exception to the love after lockup behavior he described. After all, he got engaged to real estate agent Sherien Almufti in 2016 while still behind bars, and while they’ve yet to marry in 2022, the pair appears to be together still. Sherien even made a surprise appearance on RHOA in 2017 as his contemptuous divorce from Phaedra remained ongoing. Phaedra explained on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 that they divorced not once, but twice, after a judge granted Apollo’s appeal of the first ruling. The parents to sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, eventually finalized their divorce in July 2017.

Now, Apollo and Phaedra are on much better terms — and the RHOA alum even supports her ex’s upcoming return to the Bravo series. “Apollo and I, obviously, have these wonderful two young men ... and so we get along very well,” Phaedra explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’s June 30 episode, referencing their sons. “Yeah, we have a good relationship. We co-parent very well.”

She continued, “Him hanging out with Shereé, honey, if it makes him some money, he can buy these children some shoes and some Chick-fil-A, hang out with Shereé, hang out with whoever you need to hang out with to get a check. Bring it to Mama.”

Professionally, Apollo now describes himself on Instagram as a reality producer, fitness mogul, public speaker, celebrity ambassador, philanthropist, and brand endorser. He also works in real estate, renovating homes and running his own entertainment company, HD Promotions Inc. He hasn’t entirely steered clear of legal issues following his prison release, however. In Apollo’s December 2021 petition for early termination of supervised release, which Radar Online obtained, he disclosed that he was arrested on May 30, 2021 by Miami police for a local ordinance violation and resisting an officer. However, he was released on a $1,000 bond, and the charges were later dropped on August 5.

Another former RHOA husband— Cynthia Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas — is the one who picked him up from jail. In fact, the two men have remained close through the years. “I’m blessed to have you in my life as a friend, mentor & motivation,” Apollo captioned an October 2021 birthday tribute. “Just seeing you thrive daily, knowing the journey that you’ve been on and to continue to raise the standards and set new bars that is truly amazing. We have many memories and many more to come.”