Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of prior allegations of sexual assault. The new Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer explores generations of Hammer men and their reported scandals, though the project was catalyzed by one of them in particular. In early 2021, screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Armie Hammer, describing cannibalistic and sexually violent fantasies, circulated on social media via Instagram account @houseofeffie. Several women then came forward with their own stories of the actor’s alleged behavior, and ultimately, on March 18, 2021, a woman named Effie accused Hammer of rape and physical abuse.

Effie declined to participate or be interviewed for the House of Hammer documentary, which came out Sept. 2. Its creators — Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs — instead used previous online footage of Effie’s experiences to tell her side of the story. Now, Effie is “disgusted” with House of Hammer leveraging her footage: “The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting,” she said in a statement published on Sept. 2 in the Los Angeles Times. “When I keep screaming ‘no’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”

In her previous statement from March 2021, Effie reportedly met Hammer via Facebook in 2016, when she was 20 years old. “Looking back, it is now clear to me he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me, until I started to lose myself,” Effie said. “He would often test my devotion to him, slyly removing and crossing my boundaries, as he became increasingly more violent.” Effie claimed that Hammer “violently raped” her for several hours on one occasion, adding that he also beat her feet “so they would hurt with every step [she] took for the next week.”

Hammer has repeatedly denied the allegations, including via this statement from his lawyer Andrew Brettler given to E! News in 2021: “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” Bustle has reached out to Brettler for further comment about his or Hammer’s reaction to House of Hammer and the ongoing investigation into the allegations, but did not get a response yet.

In coming forward, Effie said she hoped “to prevent others from falling victim to him in the future. I want other survivors of sexual assault around the world to feel empowered and know that they are heard, believed, understood, supported, and loved.” At the time, Effie’s attorney Gloria Allred did not comment on whether or not Effie was the woman behind the @houseofeffie account. However, Allred does appear in the docuseries.

So, where is Effie after the events described in House of Hammer? The bio for the @houseofeffie account reads “Silence Breaker,” and the profile’s highlights include quotes about trauma, mental health, and supporting survivors.

In one highlight labeled “Docs,” @houseofeffie makes her feelings about the new House of Hammer docuseries clear, claiming that she did not agree to participate. “I did not agree to be in this so I’m not sure why they’re using my DMs to market it,” the account wrote in an archived story post, referencing ads that use @houseofeffie’s original screenshots to promote the show.

“It should always be the survivor’s choice if and when and where to open up about their own trauma,” @houseofeffie wrote in another post, seemingly referencing the Discovery+ project. “People shouldn’t make documentaries about someone else’s rape and trauma against their consent. It’s not their story to tell. It’s despicable what they’re doing.”

When Effie came forward with her claims, the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety that Hammer was “the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation.” As of Sept. 1, “a specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the LA County District Attorney’s Office, told Page Six. “Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860, the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.