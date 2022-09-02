Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of prior allegations of sexual assault. It’s been a year and half years since the first allegations about Armie Hammer surfaced in early 2021 — starting with alleged text screenshots from the actor that describe fantasies of cannibalism and sexual violence. Several women came forward following the claims, including one named Effie, who accused Hammer of rape and physical abuse. Bustle has reached out to Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler for comment about the ongoing investigation into the allegations as well as his reaction to the new House of Hammer docuseries on Discovery+.

Hammer has repeatedly denied the allegations, including via this statement from Brettler given to E! News in 2021: “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

By the time Effie came forward in March 2021, however, Hammer had already stepped away from the public eye. He was dropped by his talent agency WME, per The Hollywood Reporter, and stepped away from several projects. “In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a statement. One of those projects was Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

So, where is Armie Hammer in 2022? What’s he been doing up to the Sept. 2 release of House of Hammer, the disturbing documentary about his allegations and his family’s reported misdeeds.

According to Vanity Fair, Hammer checked into an Orlando rehab facility “for drug, alcohol, and sex issues” on May 2021. “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall wellbeing,” a source, described as a close friend of Hammer, told the magazine. Sometime by that December, Hammer was out of rehab. “I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great,” his attorney told E! News.

The next major update concerning Hammer’s whereabouts came as a surprise when rumors suggested he was a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort. Those July 2022 rumors turned into reports that he was instead a timeshare salesman, per TMZ. A source confirmed Hammer’s job to Variety, saying the Call Me By Your Name star was an employee. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family,” the source said. Later that month, he was spotted in Los Angeles, People reports, adding that he returned to the U.S. with the family he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Armie Hammer on on July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In the days leading up to House of Hammer, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Hammer was “trying to prepare himself as much as he can” for the doc. “He has an idea about what’s coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career.” The source also claimed that Hammer was “sober and has been committed to that,” adding that “his friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him.”

Career-wise, Hammer has had two movies come out since the first allegations surfaced — 2021’s Crisis and 2022’s Death on the Nile, though both projects were filmed before the reports.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.