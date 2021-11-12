Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 5. Maggie Pierce has been missing since the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere, and Winston finally seems to miss her as much as fans do. Kelly McCreary’s Maggie only (sort of) appeared in the Nov. 11 episode via a text message bubble when she suggestively asked her new husband to send some, uh, photos because she missed him. Fans got some answers on Maggie’s whereabouts when Winston later explained to Richard that he’s hoping to go visit Maggie next week in Boston, where she’s still apparently helping her father recover from hip surgery.

“You miss her pretty bad, huh?” Richard asked Winston in a later scene, to which he replied, “Oh my god, it’s like an ache.”

Although the “out of town” excuse was giving major Alex Karev departure vibes, McCreary has given no indication that she intends to leave Grey’s. That being said, ABC has not announced a reason for the extended absence or a return date for the actor, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon. Promos for next week’s Thanksgiving-themed episode don’t show Maggie either, though few characters are featured, in general.

When announcing her baby news in August, McCreary said she didn’t know if the Grey’s writers would incorporate her real-life pregnancy into Maggie’s storyline. More recently, however, the actor played coy when a Twitter follower asked if “all the extreme sex Maggie and Winston had” on their honeymoon was a hint that a Maggie pregnancy would be written into the show. “You will find out soon enough…” she wrote on Sept. 30, while live-tweeting the Season 18 premiere. Some fans are already predicting that Maggie will eventually return from caring for her father with a full baby bump.

Either way, McCreary has already gotten plenty of offscreen advice from costars Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, and Ellen Pompeo, on navigating the workplace while pregnant. “They're tremendously helpful, supportive resources," McCreary told People in August. “I really couldn’t be in a better workplace environment to have this experience. It’s such a parent-friendly and pregnant person-friendly environment.”

That certainly makes it sound like she filmed more than one episode, so hopefully Maggie will be back on Grey’s sooner rather than later.