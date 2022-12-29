Martin Compston’s Mayflies Was Filmed In The Same Place As Succession

The highly-anticipated two-part series Mayflies kicked off on BBC One on Dec. 28. Starring Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston alongside his off-screen pal Tony Curran, as well as Ashley Jensen and Tracy Ifeachor, the show is based on Andrew O’Hagan’s 2020 novel of the same name. It follows the story of two friends Jimmy (Compston) and Tully (Curran) who, after meeting in the summer of 1986, develop a strong friendship based on music, films, and “the rebel spirit.” Thirty years later, their bond is brought into question with a request that tests “loyalty to the limit,” the synopsis explains. But where exactly was Mayflies filmed?

The story is set and filmed in Scotland, primarily in and around Glasgow and Ayrshire. When shooting for the project began in September 2022, the first few scenes of the show were reportedly being filmed at Greenan Shore, Troon’s Ballast Bank, Wood Road, and Kennedy Road in South Ayrshire.

Ayrshire Live also revealed that crime drama Shetland was previously filmed in similar areas, especially around Ayr Beach, making it a seemingly popular shooting destination for television. Compston and Curran were also spotted with the crew at Bellahouston Park in southern Glasgow. Here, they were seen at famed Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s mansion, titled House for an Art Lover.

Besides Mayflies, a number of popular series have been shot in Glasgow including Outlander, Parks and Recreation, and Succession. In October, Compston shared behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media revealing glimpses of the filming locations, including a pub in Govan. In the caption he wrote, “Wrap on Mayflies! Without doubt the most emotionally charged script I've ever had pleasure of working on. Fantastic cast and crew as ever in Scotland.”