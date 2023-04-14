Going into his wedding day on Love Is Blind Season 4, Paul Peden had no doubt that he loved Micah Lussier. Still, there were some other factors to consider, including that he wasn’t on board with his fiancée’s plan for them to live between Arizona and Seattle. Plus, Micah’s friend Shelby did not approve of their relationship either. So, when Micah gave him the opportunity to reveal his answer first on the altar, Paul decided they weren’t ready to get married. “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there,” he told Micah.

After breaking up with his would-be bride on their wedding day, Paul tried to explain his thought process to cameras, theorizing that Micah might have “held back her love at times” as a defense mechanism out of fear that he might not reciprocate the emotion. He also struggled with envisioning Micah as a mother. Still, it wasn’t an easy decision, and Paul shared that it “destroyed” and “completely broke” him to tell her no.

“I had a very intense love for Micah, but the part that I dealt with a lot was, is love enough?” he added. “As difficult as it has been for me to envision me marrying her today, [it’s] equally as difficult for me to envision marrying her tomorrow or ten years from now. What I would like to do is learn to be grateful for what we had and not look back and wonder, “What if?” That’s what I hope for most.”

Regardless, Paul admitted there was “definitely a big part of” him that wanted to say yes, and he kept wondering if he had made the wrong choice. “I don’t know where to go from here,” he said. “I hate that I’m still questioning it.”

That all happened when Love Is Blind filmed in spring 2022, though. Almost a year later, Paul and Micah both said they would be open to exploring a romantic relationship again. “I do think that it would take some time to get back to that point where we were at,” Paul told Bustle in March. “But, yeah, there’s an openness there.” Micah, for her part, revealed in a separate interview that they’d spoken “off and on” after their onscreen breakup and “things are kind of TBD” between them now.

Paul also reflected on what the broken engagement had taught him, adding, “I learned less about myself and more about the nature of love. You can love a lot of people, and you can love them very easily, I think, if your heart is open. But sometimes there’s more to the picture than that.”

When Micah faced backlash for her and Irina Solomonova’s onscreen “mean girl” behavior after Love Is Blind premiered, Paul also defended his ex on social media. On March 26, she reposted one of his Instagram Stories that reminded viewers that they’re “real people” and that “threats, insults, bigotry, and just vile comments are entirely inappropriate.” Micah also added red hearts to the post, so it seems they’re at least on good terms. Expect a confirmation either way when the live Love Is Blind reunion drops on April 16.