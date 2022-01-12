It’s easy to see the appeal of Single’s Inferno, Netflix’s latest reality dating show. Though the Korean series debuted during cuffing season, filming happened over the summer — and those dreamy beach views, coupled with the show’s fast-paced dating system that expressly favors attraction over boring, real-world details (like your age or what you do for work), are enough to make you feel like you’re in Paradise as you watch. Well, almost.

Following 12 singles seeking love while trapped on a deserted island with limited resources, Netflix’s global Top 10 hit sees the individuals quickly pair up in hopes of earning a night in Paradise, aka a luxury hotel off-site. Single’s Inferno Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet — and even if it is, the wait for more island drama could be a while. In the meantime, though, let’s catch up on the couples who ended up together after Season 1’s Jan. 8 finale. Here’s the status on which Single’s Inferno couples are still together based on a bit of internet sleuthing.

Song Ji-a & Kim Hyeon-joong

Though some of the couples’ fates are more conclusive than others (see Oh Jin-taek and Kang So-yeon below), Song Ji-a and Kim Hyeon-joong’s relationship status is referenced only by the subtlest clue: a puppy photo. As Yahoo reported, Hyeon-joong posted a dog snap to his Instagram Story upon the premiere of the season finale, seemingly referencing Ji-a’s nickname for him — and maybe hinting that everything worked out. (For a more pessimistic reading, though, it’s worth noting that the dog in said photo is literally walking itself.) “I can be like a puppy,” Hyeon-joong told the lifestyle vlogger before she made her final selection. “I’ll always keep you safe and make you laugh. By your side.”

If they are together, it looks like Ji-a and Hyeon-joong’s relationship can’t be more than puppy love for now. But for a show that forces you to make a connection in nine days, that’s still pretty impressive.

Shin Ji-yeon & Moon Se-hoon

Even more cryptic is the fate of Shin Ji-yeon and Moon Se-hoon. Neither is the most active on social media, but they do at least follow each other on Instagram. (A profile that seems to be Ji-yeon’s says her old account was hacked, but she’s back and building up a following again.)

Kаng So-yeon & Oh Jin-tаek

Though Kang So-yeon was conflicted about spending a third night in Paradise with Oh Jin-taek — she “didn’t really get to know the others,” she admitted — the couple’s chemistry proved strong, and they spent another cozy night together anyway. Did they stay paired up “beyond Paradise,” as Jin-taek hoped they would?

Fortunately, it looks like the answer is yes. Per TheCinemaholic, both So-yeon and Jin-taek posted Instagram videos from what seems to be the same tennis court back in August, suggesting they were spending time together after the show.

It’s by no means a confirmation, but compared to their Single’s Inferno peers, it’s about as close as viewers can get for now.

An Yea-won & Kim Jun-sik

Despite that hilarious fake-out in which An Yea-won pretended to leave Kim Jun-sik on the beach, the cute couple did ultimately end Single’s Inferno together. For now, their current status is still a mystery. That said, on Jan. 12, Jun-sik did repost a collage of him and Yea-won, a potential sign they’re indeed together.