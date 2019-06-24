While Aubrey Plaza is currently starring in the second season of the acclaimed HBO drama miniseries The White Lotus — where she plays a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends — her off-screen life is a bit more under wraps. If you're wondering who Aubrey Plaza is dating, for instance, you might be surprised to find out that Plaza is actually married to screenwriter Jeff Baena.

According to the New York Post, the two have been together since 2011. In her February 2017 interview with the Post, Plaza revealed the two share an obsession with movies. They even watch DVDs pulled from Baena's alphabetized library. Back in 2013, in an interview with Cosmo For Latinas, Plaza also opened up about her then-boyfriend and some of their other hobbies that don't include films or red carpets. She told the magazine, "We're happy having people over and playing Settlers of Catan or Battlestar Galactica. We're kind of dorks."

Since they started dating, Baena has directed Plaza in three movies: Life After Beth, Joshy, and The Little Hours (which Plaza helped produce). He also co-wrote Plaza’s 2022 film Spin Me Round. The couple seems to have a nice balance between working together and dating, whereas Baena doesn't get involved with Plaza's career unless asked. In an interview with IndieWire in June 2017, Baena said, "I don't have ideas about the way her career should go, so I don't feel comfortable telling what she should or shouldn't do. But, if she asks for my opinion, I'll chime in."

Before she started dating Baena, she's only gone public with one other guy. As reported byVanity Fair, Plaza discussed her past relationship with Michael Cera in a 2016 interview on RuPaul’s podcast What's the Tee? She started dating Cera while filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010. Plaza even went on to admit that she almost got married to Cera in Vegas. The couple broke up after about a year and a half, but remain good friends.

"We love each other, and we're still really good friends," she told RuPaul during the podcast. "He's just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language."

While Plaza and Baena have collaborated on projects, they rarely grace social media as a couple. Baena’s Instagram is private, and he does not have a Twitter. Even among the 565 posts on Plaza's Instagram, only a handful show Baena, the latest being a celebratory post about their film Spin Me Round which doubled as a marriage announcement when she referred to him as her “darling husband.”

In an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2021, Plaza revealed that their nuptials were the result of a boring evening during the lockdown, though the date did have some sentimental value — it was their 10-year anniversary.

She and Baena joked about getting married that day, and Baena challenged Plaza saying that it was unlikely they could get married that quickly. Plaza took to Google and found 1hourmarriage.com, and an officiant met up with them later that day. “A man from Alhambra showed up with a Hawaiian shirt and a briefcase and I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy, but I’m pretty sure it’s legal,” Plaza remembered.

Even after putting a ring on it, Baena shows up infrequently on her social pages with previous posts of her beau celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2020 and a birthday tribute back in June 2018. Along with a slideshow of images showcasing her humorous dark side, Plaza wrote, "Birthday Baena." Plaza is careful not to reveal too much of their lives together, often recycling old photos for new posts and not featuring him in red-carpet roundups from her recent projects.

Though Plaza and Baena’s relationship is displayed only on rare occasions, it appears they bring out the best in each other — both in their personal lives and their careers.