If traveling to Italy isn’t in the cards for you this summer, seeing a movie set in Italy might be. Alison Brie (Horse Girl) is one of the writers at the helm of Spin Me Round, a new comedy coming to theaters this summer. Directed and co-written by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours), Spin Me Round premiered at SXSW in March and was subsequently bought by IFC Films and AMC+. The film blends genres and showcases the comedy chops of its core cast, led by Brie, all while being set in the lush region of central Italy. The trailer for Spin Me Round dropped on July 12 (and a teaser trailer a few days prior), giving audiences an idea of the hijinks in store. And, of course, showcasing some delicious (and not-so) Italian food.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spin Me Round before it comes out, including the plot, cast, trailer, and release date.

Spin Me Round Plot

After being chosen as a top manager at a branch of fictional restaurant Tuscan Grove, Amber (Brie) wins a trip to Italy to join an immersion program. While in Italy, Amber meets the CEO of Tuscan Grove, Nick (played by Alessandro Nivola), at the company program that she’s been flown out to participate in. A relationship quickly unfolds between them and Amber is drawn deeper into Nick’s life, buying expensive dresses on his dime and attending parties at his invitation. Her romantic getaway, however, takes on a darker edge and “devolves into chaos,” per the film’s synopsis, when she discovers something amiss with her trip.

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Alessandro Nivola star in Spin Me Round IFC Films

The film’s trailer suggests that, at its core, Spin Me Round is about “romance,” “culture,” and “mystery.” The love story between Amber and Nick and the picturesque Italian landscapes cover the first two themes, but audiences will have to check out the film to find out what exactly the mystery of Spin Me Round is. One thing’s for sure, this mystery won’t be all doom and gloom: “What is this, Clue?” Tim Heidecker’s character jokes during the trailer, poking fun at the board game’s character Colonel Mustard.

Spin Me Round Cast

Though the project is lead by Brie, several other familiar faces make up the cast of Spin Me Round. Nivola (American Hustle) and Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West) are supporting actors to Brie, alongside Molly Shannon (The White Lotus), Tim Heidecker (Us), Ayden Mayeri (Alex Strangelove), Zach Woods (The Office), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), and Fred Armisen (Portlandia).

Spin Me Round Trailer

The trailer for Spin Me Round released on July 12, following a teaser that dropped a few days earlier on July 8. Both previews give a glimpse into the genres Spin Me Round cover, bridging the lines between romance, mystery, and comedy. With the cast at the center of the film, it’s easy to imagine Spin Me Round being a more lighthearted mystery, but the trailer suggests an edgy side to the flick, too.

From the teaser trailer, audiences can get a taste of the fictional restaurant, Tuscan Grove, where Brie’s character works as a manager. Akin to an Olive Garden, some of Tuscan Grove’s signature dishes are on full display in a 30-second trailer within the teaser, speaking to the relevance of food and cooking in the film’s plot.

Spin Me Round Release Date

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on August 19. It will also be available to stream in a VOD format only on AMC+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.