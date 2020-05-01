Daisy Edgar-Jones is slowly becoming Hollywood’s “It” girl. After making waves as the lead of the popular Hulu/BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, the British actress recently starred in the horror-thriller Fresh. Edgar-Jones then appeared in the gritty crime series Under the Banner of Heaven. Next, she’ll be fronting Where The Crawdads Sing opposite Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. After sharing some steamy scenes with former co-stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Garfield, plus looking forward to Where The Crawdads Sing, fans are likely wondering...who is Daisy Edgar-Jones dating?

The 24-year-old is currently believed to be single but was previously in a relationship with fellow actor Tom Varey, who appeared in Game Of Thrones as Cley Cerwyn. He's also been in The Village and No Offence. Hello magazine reports that Edgar-Jones and Varey met on the set of film Pond Life.

The duo reportedly got together in 2018, and Varey occasionally appeared on Edgar-Jones' Instagram page, seemingly confirming the pair's couple status. For example, in October 2019, she shared a photo of Varey outside with the caption: "Lean on tree when you’re not strong."

According to the Evening Standard, the couple lived together and spent the early stages of the lockdown in their London apartment. They also lived with a couple of friends, which Edgar-Jones told the publication means there have been "lots of board games," during the lockdown period.

David M. Benett/Getty

Edgar-Jones also revealed how her then-boyfriend reacted to the very intimate scenes Normal People has become known for. Both her and Mescal worked with intimacy coach Ita O'Brien, who has also worked on shows such as Sex Education. O'Brien ensured the intensity of the scenes from the book translated onto the screen, and helped the young actors to feel comfortable during the process. Prior to the airing of the show, Edgar-Jones revealed to the Evening Standard that she had sat Varey down to watch the previews, and that he was "gritting his teeth” during certain intimate scenes. "But at least he’s seen it now," she said, later adding she's now worried about her grandparents watching the scenes!

The actor also reflected on Varey’s experience seeing the show, calling it “a tricky thing to watch” on Elizabeth Day’s podcast How To Watch in May 2020. "He loves the series, thank goodness, that's something I'm very relieved about, but there was a moment in episode six where he was like, 'This is a bit weird! Oh, this is weird!' and we all had to acknowledge that it was a bit weird, and then it was fine!"

The couple reportedly went their separate ways at the end of 2020, with a source revealing that both actors were prioritizing their careers at this time and were parting amicably. “They got on really well during lockdown last year, but they're both young and passionate about following their careers,” the source said. “Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first, Tom's also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both of them. They were sad they couldn't make it work, but are still close and there's no hard feelings.”

Edgar-Jones appears to be single now. Between two major films and a thriller series, Edgar-Jones has been keeping busy. However, the rising star could dip her toes into the dating pool again very soon.