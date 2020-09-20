TV relationship goals couple David Rose and Patrick Brewer exchanged “I do’s” and got their fairytale ending in the Schitt’s Creek finale, but life does not always imitate art. Schitt’s Creek creator and actor Dan Levy keeps his dating and relationship status relatively private, but by all accounts, he's still waiting to find is own Patrick Brewer. It appears that Levy is currently single in 2020, though that could change at any moment — his show's recent 15 Emmy nominations have got to make for a pretty great Tinder profile.

Running and starring in a hit sitcom for five years will keep one pretty busy. Now that the sitcom has finished its run, however, perhaps Levy’s single status won’t remain as such for long. Back when the show first started in 2015, Levy discussed his love life in an interview with Out magazine and revealed that his busy TV schedule hindered his ability to focus on his love life. “I've been single for a bit. It's a strange thing,” Levy said at the time. “I don't know whether it's an excuse that I'm telling myself or whether it's just what it is, but I feel like this job has consumed my life.”

“I hope that I can find someone when it's all done, or when things are a little bit more smooth,” Levy continued. “But the eye has really been on making sure that the show is as good as it can be, so that I can be employed for another year." He later added, “When the time comes and all the stars are aligned, someone else will come in and hopefully we'll call it a day in the love life department."

Schitt's Creek may be over now, but with the coronavirus pandemic, dating has been limited. Speaking with the AP in April, one month into quarantine, however, Levy did reveal that he was connecting with a very special someone: his dog, Redmond. "This is the first time that he and I have been together for a very long extended period of time," he said. "So it's been a very nice thing to do to reconnect with my dog."