Dua Lipa & Her Boyfriend Are Still Going Strong

If your relationship can survive being locked in the house together for months on end, it can probably survive anything. Take it from Dua Lipa, who’s been dating model Anwar Hadid (Bella and Gigi Hadid’s younger brother) for nearly two years now and spent the majority of quarantine with him. “Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home ... It’s been really, really good,” the singer told Good Morning Britain of spending so much time together. “We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk.”

Dua and Hadid first started dating in June 2019. By the fall, they were regularly appearing together at events and on red carpets like Fashion Week and the American Music Awards. They’re often seen giving each other a kiss for the cameras. Lipa even put him in her music video for “Levitating.”

The couple became even closer during lockdown, when they no longer had to travel so much for work. Suddenly, they had the chance to really settle down together. They did “normal” couple things like visiting Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania. Lipa told Rolling Stone what a typical day was like for them: “Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.” It all sounds very idyllic. No wonder Lipa told the outlet that she’s more comfortable in this relationship than any of her past ones.

Sometimes the couple will share private moments on their social media pages, but Lipa told British Vogue that she’s careful about how much she lets the world in. “We’re quite private — we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see,” she said. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun.”

She added that sometimes she wants to post everything because she’s “so excited [about] being in love,” but she knows that keeping some parts of their relationship private is necessary as a public figure. Instagram pictures of her and Hadid are few and far between, but they do show up now and again. “The one 4 my [heart]” with a heart emoji,” she captioned a sweet photo of him last Valentine’s Day.

Ultimately, Lipa is just worried that sharing too much about her relationship will lead to too many people interfering. “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions,” she told Vogue. After all, the only opinions that matter in her relationship are hers and Hadid’s — and they seem to be doing great.