Who Is Jack Harlow Dating? The MTV VMAs Host Asks Girls He Sees To Sign NDAs

He raps about everything from glamorous hook-ups and his crush on Dua Lipa — but you may be wondering: is Jack Harlow dating anyone IRL? The musician is performing and serving as co-host at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where he’ll share emcee duties with Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J. Even aside from his ceremony gig, it was always going to be a big night for Harlow — who received a whopping seven nominations (the highest number at this year’s VMAs, tied with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar). So professionally, he’s soaring — you might say he’s flying first class.

As for his personal life? That’s a little more complicated. In an October 2021 interview with GQ, Harlow revealed that he was single at the time — and explained how success hasn’t necessarily been a boon to his dating life. “I love women and dating is good,” he said. “It’s funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher. So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn’t do it now.”

Harlow also said there’s “a stigma” when it comes to dating as a musician. “I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper,” he said. “I thought that was so cool. I couldn’t wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist.” Today, though, he said he has “no interest in that.”

And if he does meet someone, you probably won’t be hearing about it — and that’s by design. Harlow has women sign NDAs, “[even if] it’s just to hang out,” he told GQ. “And that’s solely to establish the idea that, ‘Hey, my texts aren’t meant for your friends.’ Our time together is for us.”

While Harlow tends to keep things pretty private, he has been linked to fellow celebrities from time to time. Early last year, for example, rumors swirled that he was dating Addison Rae after the pair were reportedly spotted together in Atlanta. Rae, though, quickly clarified that she was single.

Even if Harlow is single today, he’s very much known for shooting his shot — to mixed results. Like, say, that charming-turned-awkward Met Gala interaction with Emma Chamberlain, when Harlow dropped a casual “Love ya, bye,” to the social media personality and she was rendered nearly speechless. (Who among us could react any smoother?) Or when he sent “Dua Lipa” to its namesake — who was a bit confused. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kind of thrown off ... I admire her,” Harlow told The Breakfast Club of the track, whose lyrics include “Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Then there’s one of Harlow’s most recent TikToks — a brief cover of Drake’s “Calling My Name,” whose NSFW lyrics had commenters asking questions. “Jack baby what are we doing here,” wondered one user.

So single or not, you can likely count on Harlow to keep up the flirting — and the horny lyrics, too.