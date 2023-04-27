When it comes to her love life, Elizabeth Olsen is almost as secretive as her famous yet reclusive twin sisters. The Love & Death star only confirmed she was married to Robbie Arnett in June 2022, nearly a year after she casually called him her “husband” in an interview with Kaley Cuoco. This sparked speculation about their marital status, and for some fans, questions about who he is.

Arnett is a member of the Los Angeles-based indie band Milo Greene, who has released three studio albums, with the latest being 2018’s Adult Contemporary. Olsen has previously showed love to the trio when she was dating Arnett, bragging on the Sway in the Morning radio show in August 2017 that “my boyfriend’s in a cool band.” Their music has appeared in TV shows like Supernatural and Santa Clarita Diet, as well as films like The F*ck It List. Arnett even worked as a music supervisor on Adam Devine’s 2019 film Jexi.

The WandaVision star and Arnett were first linked in March 2017, when they were seen walking around New York City. They made their first public appearance at a pre-Emmys party later that year. In a May 2018 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Olsen revealed that she and Arnett had already moved in together. In 2019, they got engaged.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple revealed on The Jess Cagle Podcast that they had secretly got married before 2020 by eloping and then having a separate wedding later, which is why they managed to hide it for so long. “We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time and it was before COVID,” she said. Their nuptials came at the perfect time, as Arnett wouldn’t have been able to move to England with Olsen when she filmed Doctor Strange 2 in 2021 if they weren’t married. “There are visa issues with that,” she said. “We luckily timed things out accidentally really well. He wouldn’t have been able to come at all.”

When he’s not playing music, Arnett has collaborated with his wife on other endeavors. The couple co-authored a children’s book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, which was released in 2022. In a May interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Olsen credited her husband for coming up with the book’s title. “That’s my husband. He’s very clever,” she said. She also revealed plans to make it into a series, and the couple announced their first sequel that December.

Arnett also gets involved in his wife’s philanthropic efforts, co-hosting a trip to Nicaragua in 2018 with The Latitude Project, a non-profit organization that gives resources to underdeveloped communities. Olsen has been involved with the charity for years. She took him along to help their mission of bringing clean water to a local village following a devastating hurricane. “It was my first trip to Nicaragua, and it was incredibly powerful,” he said in an Instagram video posted by the organization. “It was humbling, and it was something that I’ll never forget.”