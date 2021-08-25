Celebrity
He almost passed on his Crazy Rich Asians role.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
It’s only been three years since Snake Eyes star Henry Golding made his acting debut in the 2018 box office hit Crazy Rich Asians. Since then, he’s gone on to roles ranging from the suave husband in A Simple Favor to the maniacal Dry Eye in The Gentleman. But what is Golding like offscreen?
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Golding is a bit of a renaissance man. He dropped out of school when he was 16 to become a hairdresser and ended up working in London.