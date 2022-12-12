On the Netflix hit Wednesday, which has surpassed Stranger Things as the streamer’s most-watched series, Jenna Ortega stars as the titular Addams Family character who is reluctantly starting her studies at Nevermore Academy. In her attempts to break out of the stifling academic setting where her every action is monitored, Wednesday strikes up a friendship and potential burgeoning romance with a normal barista in town named Tyler.

Played by Hunter Doohan, Tyler may have immense chemistry with Wednesday, but in real life, Doohan is out, proud, and married. Doohan married former film producer and current law student Fielder Jewett in June 2022 in a wedding that was officiated by his Your Honor co-star Bryan Cranston. Doohan called it “the absolute best day of our lives” in a sweet Instagram post.

It’s unclear when or how the couple met exactly, but the first public acknowledgment of their relationship came in the form of an Instagram post reportedly taken after the pair went camping together for the first time in 2018. Two years later on New Year’s Eve 2020, Doohan popped the question at home. “Is there anything more 2020 than an at-home proposal?” he wrote. “I love you @fielderjewett! Can’t wait to marry you!” Jewett’s producing credits include The Vanishing of Sidney Hall and Rosy.

While Doohan hasn’t spoken much to the press about his relationship and marriage to Jewett, he did open up about understanding his sexuality. Telling Queerty in Nov. 2022, Doohan said he first realized he was gay in high school when his then-girlfriend introduced him to Will & Grace. “That show was definitely the biggest exposure I had had to queer culture up until that point. And I loved it. I don’t even know how I was still ‘in the closet’ because I was getting Will & Grace DVD box sets for Christmas!”