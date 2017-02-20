This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Reportedly Dating Someone New

As a former soap opera star, Justin Hartley is familiar with tangled relationship drama...and now he’s bringing some of that drama offscreen. After filing for divorce from his former The Young and the Restless co-star Chrishell Stause in 2019, Hartley is reportedly dating Sofia Pernas… another one of his former Young and the Restless cast members.

According to Us Weekly, Stause was caught by surprise when Hartley filed for divorce after two years of marriage. He listed the couple's separation date as July 2019, but Stause claimed that they’d been together until the day he filed for divorce: Nov. 22, 2019. The ensuing events will be captured on the third season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, on which Stause stars. "I'm just kind of in shock with it all," she says in a preview. "The crazy way in which this went down ... people want answers. I want answers."

The only answer we do have is that Hartley has now reportedly moved on. In May, he was spotted by TMZ kissing Sofia Pernas. She and Hartley appeared on The Young and the Restless together from 2015 to 2016, with Hartley playing a character named Adam and Pernas playing Marisa. Shortly after Pernas left the show, Stause joined as Bethany Bryant.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Neither Hartley nor Pernas has gone public with their relationship, but People reported in June that the duo had been dating for a few weeks before TMZ photographed them.

As for Stause, she’s trying to move forward with her life — even as Selling Sunset will bring a lot of emotions back. "It's obviously not something that I am looking forward to [seeing play out] but [the show] does follow our real life," Stause told Entertainment Tonight in May. "Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh … It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard." For now, she’s focusing “on what I am really grateful and fortunate for and that's a lot right now. So, I am very good."