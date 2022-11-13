Just like us, Karamo Brown has been listening to “every bit” of Taylor Swift’s new Midnights album. The Queer Eye star and a newly minted talk show host gushes about the 11-time Grammy winner, telling Bustle, “I’m a Swiftie. I think she can do no wrong.” While Karamo couldn’t choose just one song from Midnights as his favorite, he admits that he can’t get the catchy hook from “Anti-Hero” out of his head. “I heard it on TikTok 14 million times,” he says before singing it over the phone. “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”

The earworm of a line from the album’s first single has made the rounds on social media after Swift declared it a “challenge” on YouTube Shorts, with celebrities even contributing to the trend. “Her vulnerability, her honesty, her way of putting music together ... I mean, come on. She’s just exceptional,” Karamo says, even comparing her output to Beyoncé. “These women changed the face of music, and I’m just so honored that I get to actually witness it firsthand.”

Karamo hopes that Swift’s contributions are remembered for generations to come. “She’s a genius and I really, really pray that 20 or 30 years from now when they’re talking about the greats, she’s in every single conversation — because she just is beyond,” he adds. And just like the rest of the world, Karamo admits he wants tickets to her 2023 Eras Tour to truly witness her magic live.

Midnights was released on Oct. 21, and the new release was streamed so many times it broke a Spotify streaming record and occupied every spot on the Billboard Top 10 in its first week of eligibility — the first time any artist has ever achieved that. At 3 a.m. on release day, she dropped a deluxe edition with seven bonus tracks and later followed that up with music videos for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” Outdoing herself again, she then announced her first tour in five years and released a remixed version of “Anti-Hero” featuring Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers.

After the Bleachers remix, Swift then released remixes with Roosevelt, Kungs, and Jayda G, which will certainly keep the “Anti-Hero” stuck in Karamo’s head — and all of ours too.