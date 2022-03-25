Lizzo may have had a very public flirtation with Chris Evans, but now, she’s official with her new boyfriend. On June 6, Lizzo made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Myke Wright at a “For Your Consideration” event for her Amazon Prime Video series Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls. After the screening, the 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a slideshow from the event, including two snapshots of the couple posing on the red carpet, with Wright standing by her side — and a ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors among some fans.

However, she laughed off the engagement speculation in a July 20 interview with Elle UK, even downplaying her relationship by jokingly saying, “It’s a bromance” and “I see my glam squad more than I see my man.” While it’s not known how long Lizzo and Wright have been dating, the two go as far back as 2016, when they co-hosted and starred in the former MTV show Wonderland.

The singer opened up about their bond in a July 15 interview with The Breakfast Club, revealing they started out as friends before she got famous. “I have the most genuine people around me,” she said. “Everyone I’m close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that’s important. Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

In a July interview with Apple Music, the singer told Zane Lowe that love is “the heart” of her sophomore album Special, whether it’s self-love or romance. “I think everything I've been doing prior to Special was in pursuit of love,” she said. “Cuz I Love You was an almost autobiographical album about who I want to be... Special is almost a celebration of who I am right now, it’s very present. And I think the only place love can really exist is in the present.”

Naturally, fans are figuring out the songs that are possibly inspired by Wright, pointing out the romantic lyrics of “Break Up Twice” and “Coldplay.” Lizzo spoke to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin about the latter track during her Apple Music interview, revealing that every romantic detail in the song, like singing the band’s song on a trip to Tulum, actually happened:

“In Tulum, we pretended we’re married and that little tiny house was our home. It was so freeing to know that we made it, to know that I never ever will be alone.”

Lizzo explained, “I was with somebody and I was just looking at the stars and I was with him and I was singing it and tears just were coming to my eyes.”

The actor and comedian was first spotted with Lizzo on Valentine’s Day at the Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s, dressed in head-to-toe black and a face mask with an embroidered heart so only his eyes were visible. His identity was pretty difficult to discern at the time, but fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that it meant Lizzo was dating someone. The two were spotted at Craig’s yet again for her 34th birthday party on April 26.

Lizzo and her mystery man on April 26, 2022. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

During an April 18 interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen asked Lizzo whether she was still involved with the then-mystery guy. After laughing, she responded, “Yeah, whatever, yeah,” before confirming the rumor that he was backstage during her SNL hosting debut. “You get the scoop, don’t you?” she teased. Cohen then asked if it’s difficult being in her shoes while her man doesn’t appear to be a celebrity. After a beat, the “About Damn Time” singer said, “If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo in March 2022. JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the past, Lizzo has been pretty private about her love life. At a May 2019 concert, she revealed the line, “new man on the Minnesota Vikings,” on her hit single “Truth Hurts” is about someone from her hometown from Detroit. But that’s about the closest she’s gotten to revealing anything about her dating history.

She has, however, been very vocal about self-love and not needing a relationship to feel whole or fulfilled. “Even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom,” she told People in July 2019. “I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.” Lizzo has also been clear that she’s open to a range of potential partners. “When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing,” she told Teen Vogue in 2019. “I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing.”