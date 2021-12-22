Netflix’s Emily in Paris is set to return for its second season on Dec. 22, and it’ll be introducing a new heartthrob for fans to swoon over. British actor Lucian Laviscount will take on the role of Alfie, a banker who “enjoys teasing Emily” as their “antagonistic relationship […] evolves into something more.”

Before landing a recurring role on Emily in Paris, viewers will recognise Laviscount from the likes of Katy Keene, Scream Queens, and Bloodlines as well as Grange Hill, Waterloo Road, and Coronation Street. Throughout his television career, Laviscount has experienced many fictional relationships, with Emily in Paris being his latest. But what about Laviscount’s actual love life?

While Laviscount hasn’t opened up about who he’s dating on his Instagram, he’s been linked to quite a few celebrities throughout his career. According to Capital FM, the actor dated Big Brother winner Sophie Reade in 2010, before dating Waterloo Road co-star Chelsea Healey a year later.

Shortly after Little Mix won The X Factor in 2012, Laviscount was spotted on a dinner date with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, according to Cosmo, and a year later the actor was rumoured to be dating Brooke Vincent. In 2015, he and Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer were spotted on multiple dates in Los Angeles, and in 2019, Laviscount was seen leaving a restaurant holding hands with Kelly Osbourne, per the Daily Mail.

In November 2021, Laviscount was linked to former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson. As photos published by the Daily Mail showed, the pair were spotted getting rather cosy on a rickshaw in London. According to the newspaper, the actor and singer were on a night out with different friend groups before merging to visit Mayfair’s Tabu nightclub. A source later alleged to The Sun that Nelson is single, and that “they weren’t kissing” as the photos suggested, and that she’s “mortified” about the situation. “They’re not boyfriend and girlfriend – they just ran into each other on a night out,” the source added.

More recently, Laviscount has been linked to three other stars. On Dec. 1, the actor attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, and was seen walking arm in arm with Batwoman’s Wallis Day, as well as singer-songwriter Arlissa, per the Mirror. He was also pictured holding hands with Game of Thrones star Hannah John-Kamen at the same event.