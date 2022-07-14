The Undeclared War’s Maisie Richardson-Sellers Was In A Music Video With Her Singer Girlfriend

Having received praise for her stellar performance in The Undeclared War, British actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers is currently a hot topic. Playing Kathy Freeman, an American cyber analyst, we’ve previously seen the actor in The Kissing Booth, The Originals, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She’s followed in the footsteps of her mother, Joy Richardson, who’s appeared in The Bill, Holby City, Silent Witness, and Legends Of Tomorrow, in which she starred alongside her daughter. But off-screen, who is Maisie Richardson-Sellers dating? Well, here’s everything to know about the actor’s love life.

At present, it's not known whether or not The Undeclared War star is currently dating, and her social media presence offers no indication either way. Although, the British actor and Oxford alum, who’s of Guyanese and English heritage, previously dated the Los Angeles-based soul singer CLAY for almost four years. However, they’re thought to have broken up in 2021.

The former couple met at a party, and it’s a tale of finding romance when you’re least expecting it. “She's the best! I am honestly inspired by her every single day and feel so grateful to have her in my life," Richardson-Sellers told Ones to Watch in 2019. “We met at a party that neither of us particularly wanted to be at. It's always the case, I suppose, to encounter something [or] someone amazing when you're least expecting it,” she added.

In 2019, the former pair teamed up for CLAY’s “Project 5” music video, with Richardson-Sellers stepping into an editor and director role for the project, per PopSugar. In February 2022, CLAY released the single “ARTERY” and revealed to The Luna Collective that a “tumultuous relationship inspired the song.” On social media, CLAY also referred to 2021 as the “hardest year of my adult life.”

Comments like these have led some to believe that CLAY and Richardson-Sellers have gone their separate ways. Although, neither party has confirmed this.