You Won’t Find Mo Gilligan’s Girlfriend On His Social Media

The comedy stylings of Mo Gilligan helped him to become an overnight social media sensation. Since then, the London-based funnyman has cemented himself as one of the brightest stars in British comedy, even landing his very own series (The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan), a Netflix special (Momentum) and a number of hosting gigs, including ITV’s Masked Singer, Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, and the BRIT Awards 2022. But what of his love life? And who is Mo Gilligan dating?

Well... If Gilligan's social media offers any indication, it appears the comedian prefers to keep details of his private life firmly out of the public eye. However, during a 2018 interview with the Evening Standard, the comedian did reveal that he does have a girlfriend, and is in a long-term relationship. His girlfriend? Actor Sophie Wise.

According to her official portfolio, Wise is a British actor who is perhaps best known for her roles in Doctors, Hollyoaks, Holby City, and the BBC crime-drama, Rillington Place. She has also appeared in a number of stage shows, including A Street Car Named Desire, Richard III, and Spring Awakening.

Per The Sun, the pair are yet to comment publicly on their relationship since Gilligan confirmed they were an item three years ago, and there is no reference to Wise on any of his social media pages. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Gilligan revealed he recently bought a five-bedroom, semi-detached house in North London and that he and Wise plan to stay there for a while yet. “Hopefully one day my kids will grow up in this house,” he said. “Me and my girlfriend won’t be moving for a little while.”

“I’m the first person in my family to buy a property so it’s a big deal. A lot of my family and friends will be coming over,” he added. Decor, it seems, is her domain: “A lot of it will be my girlfriend’s choice. She’s been on Pinterest for years. I once bought a rug, she saw it, said it was horrible, and it’s been rolled up ever since.”

The BAFTA-winning stand-up comedian and presenter was announced as the new host for the BRIT Awards 2022 earlier this year. Taking over from Jack Whitehall, who presented the ceremony for four Gilligan announced that he is donating his pay to Black British maternal health charity, Five X More.