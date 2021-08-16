RHOSLC Newcomer Jennie Nguyen Was Reportedly Hired As A Potential Replacement

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City quickly proved its hit status back in February 2021 when Bravo renewed the series for Season 2 before its inaugural season even finished airing. Viewers began wondering whether Mary Cosby would choose to return or if Jen Shah’s legal troubles will play out on air, but a trailer released by Bravo on Aug. 13 confirmed they’d both be featured — in addition to so much more. The clip included brief footage of newcomer Jennie Nguyen, whom The Sun reported will join RHOSLC as a main cast member as well as Shah’s potential replacement. Her sudden appearance in the Season 2 trailer naturally sparks curiosity, so here’s everything we know about the latest Salt Lake City housewife.

Reacting to the news of her casting, Jennie Nguyen shared the trailer to her Instagram page and wrote, “So grateful for all of the love and support I’ve been shown today!!!” According to her official Bravo cast member biography, she was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States at seven years old. She’s confident, confrontational, a successful businesswoman, and a mother of three, and Lisa Barlow introduced her to the rest of the RHOSLC crew. Having recently sold her medical spas in favor of stay-at-home-mom life, her husband, Duy, has been asking for more kids as of late — her reluctance has led him to consider finding a sister wife. He brings this up in the teaser clip, to which she replies: “I’m pissed.”

While Cosby was considered an official Housewife in Season 1, fans speculated that she was originally cast as a “friend” to the women due to her frequent absence from group events and trips. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, Cosby squashed the rumor and revealed that she chose to opt out of events to avoid being around Shah. “I feel like if I go in to do an event, or go to do something fun or enjoyable, dinner and vacation... I'm gonna go with someone I enjoy, someone that enjoys me. That sounds fun,” she said. “But to go with this group? Every escape was, like, literally an escape for me. I was like, ‘Ahhh!’ Especially when I didn't have to go to Vegas. I was so happy, I was so relieved, 'cause I didn't wanna be in trouble.”

British tabloid The Sun similarly reported that Nguyen was originally hired on RHOSLC as a friend rather than an official Housewife. But the publication revealed that her cast status was upgraded due to Shah’s arrest and production delays, which gave Nguyen more screen time during filming. While a source urged that Nguyen wasn’t hired with the intention of replacing Shah, the possibility of her legal situation forcing her to exit the show could prompt the newcomer “to step in and fill that role and void.”

In case you need a reminder, Shah was arrested in March and currently faces “federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a purported long-running telemarketing scam,” per NBC. According to the New York State Police Department, for nine years Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith allegedly generated lists of targets whose information was sold for a telemarketing scheme that would award the pair a share of its profits. If the court finds Shah guilty, the Housewife could receive a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for the fraud conspiracy charge and a maximum of 20 years for the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge.

It seems like Nguyen’s addition to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has the potential to increase the ongoing drama tenfold. Tune in to the Season 2 premiere on Sept. 12 to see how it all goes down.