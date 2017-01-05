Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Was Originally One Of Her Dancers

According to her infamous Instagram page, a major light in Britney Spears' life over the last half-decade has been her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Back in 2016, Asghari appeared in Spears' "Slumber Party" music video and was spotted at dinner with the pop princess shortly after. Today the pair is inseparable and seemingly head over heels in love, regularly sharing photos and videos of their partner workouts, beach outings, and silly moments at home. But even after all this time, and especially following the release of Hulu and FX's The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary, fans are curious to know more details about Sam Asghari.

Spears' first boyfriend since splitting from TV producer Charlie Ebersol in 2015, Asghari is a 27-year-old professional fitness trainer and model. He's clearly incredibly supportive of her career, as shown by an Instagram video posted in August of him showing off her many, many awards — including a Grammy and multiple MTV Video Music Awards — and playfully accepting them for himself. Days after the Hulu documentary dropped, Asghari posted a pointed message toward Spears' father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, and stood up for his girlfriend, leading fans to believe that he may be a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement. From his career to his relationship with Spears, here's what you need to know about Sam Asghari:

He's A Personal Trainer And Fitness Model

Spears' boyfriend runs Asghari Fitness, an online lifestyle program that offers personalized workouts and custom meal plans through a subscription service that starts at $9 a month. "As a member of Asghari Fit, you’ll get REAL RESULTS and create lifelong change with a realistic, sustainable plan," reads the company's website.

Previously signed to Wilhelmina Models, Asghari appeared in Men's Health, GQ, and on the cover of Iron Man and Vulkan magazines as a fitness model.

He's No Stranger To The Screen

Asghari is also an occasional actor. Before he starred in Spears' "Slumber Party," Asghari appeared as a sweaty workman in Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" video. He also acts in BET's crime drama The Family Business, and he has another credit from an episode of NCIS in 2019.

He's Originally From Iran

According to an interview with Men's Health, Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran, on Mar. 4, 1994, and moved to the United States when he was 12-years-old. “I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back," he told the magazine.

He First Set Out To Pursue Criminal Justice

Per Men's Health, Asghari played football in high school and planned to pursue it professionally at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but he was cut from the team his freshman year. He then pivoted to studying criminal justice at Los Angeles Pierce College before shifting career paths yet again. Scoring a job as a personal trainer at a Gold's Gym pushed him on the path he's stuck with through today.

He Calls Britney His "Lioness"

The couple often posts photos and videos together, whether they're goofing around in the house, working out together, or jetting off for a romantic getaway. Asghari often sweetly refers to Spears as his "lioness," as documented in a post from one of their recent, responsibly-masked trips.

He Not A Fan Of Jamie Spears

Hulu's Framing Britney Spears documentary furthered the conversation surrounding Britney Spears conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 and allows her father to control her estate. Other than a court statement in which Spears asked for her father to be removed as her conservator and declared she wouldn't work until that's the case, she and Asghari have been publicly mum on the matter — until the week of the documentary's release.

On Feb. 8, Asghari issued a statement to People about Spears and how he's grateful for her fans' support. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told the magazine. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The next day, Asghari shared some unfiltered thoughts on Spears to his Instagram story. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control out relationship and constantly throwing obstacles out way," he wrote. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy." He continued, "But at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."