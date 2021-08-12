Joey King has been getting lots of smooches outside The Kissing Booth.

King’s latest project, The Kissing Booth 3 — the third film in the hit Netflix franchise — just hit the platform. Though King was once in a relationship with her Kissing Booth co-star and onscreen boyfriend Jacob Elordi, the pair split shortly before filming The Kissing Booth 2. Since then, King has been linked to director-slash-producer Steven Piet.

Piet and King have been notoriously private about their romance, but it is known that they met while working together on the Hulu miniseries The Act, which starred King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. As their relationship as gone on, the pair has become much more comfortable with being seen in public and posting about one another on Instagram — but still, details about Piet’s personal life are scarce.

Below, everything to know about Piet and King’s relationship, from the first time they were spotted in public, to their latest loved-up Instagram posts.

King and Piet met while filming The Act.

It’s believed that the duo met while working on The Act, which Piet executive produced. He also directed two episodes, including the much-discussed finale. The Act received widespread critical acclaim, and earned King nominations for awards at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The pair was first spotted at a Harry Potter screening.

King and Piet were first seen in public in the summer of 2019, at a Cinespia screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The couple shared a blanket with King’s sisters, Hunter and Kelli, and their dates. An observer at the screening told E! News: “They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together.”

Piet is a writer, director, and producer.

The Chicago native and Savannah College of Art and Design alum has worked on numerous television projects, in addition to his producing and directing credits on The Act. He’s directed numerous episodes of Syfy’s Channel Zero and USA Network’s Briarpatch, the latter which he also produced. On top of that, he directed and co-wrote the crime thriller Uncle John, which premiered at the 2015 SXSW Festival.

They went public with their relationship in December 2020.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps for at least a year and a half before they made it public on Instagram. King shared their first photo together on Dec. 26, 2020, which showed her and Piet embracing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. They’ve since posted multiple photos together on their respective profiles, most recently on July 30 for King’s 22nd birthday. (King also marked Piet’s birthday in May 2021 with a special post.)