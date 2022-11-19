Recently, movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have featured two post-credits scenes, which has allowed the MCU to tease more than one future plot line. At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there was only one such sequence — but it turned out to be one of the most emotional moments in the franchise so far. Spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The scene begins with Shuri (Letitia Wright) burning her funeral clothes on the beach in Haiti. She’s greeted by Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and a child we haven’t met before: Nakia’s son, Toussaint, played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun. As it turns out, Toussaint’s father is none other than the late T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Wait, how is Toussaint the son of T’Challa?

If you were a little confused by the reveal of T’Challa’s secret son, you’re not alone; it took Shuri a minute to process, too.

As Ramonda (Angela Bassett) remarked during her visit to Haiti earlier in the film, Nakia was away from Wakanda for six years, after T’Challa vanished in Thanos’ snap. Sometime after returning, T’Challa died from an undisclosed illness — but, before that, was able to reunite with Nakia and Toussaint, and “prepared [them] for his death,” Nakia says.

Shuri tells Toussaint that his name “holds a great history,” seemingly referencing Toussaint Louverture, who was born into slavery and led the Haitian Revolution against the French. However, Toussaint reveals that his secret name is actually Prince T’Challa, signaling that he’ll be following in his father’s footsteps as the King of Wakanda one day.

Producer Nate Moore told Collider that the scene “was always the end of the movie, pretty much since Chad’s passing.” However, he also revealed that T’Challa’s son was in the cards before Boseman died in 2020. “I think the first draft we got had that in there, and the notion of the character introduced in that scene actually predated Chad’s passing, to be quite honest ... but it was repurposed thematically once Chad passed, and hopefully feels like renewal after a time of adversity.”

Is Toussaint in the Marvel Comics?

It seems that T’Challa’s child was always going to play an important role in the future of the Black Panther films and, in turn, the MCU. But does Toussaint appear in the Marvel Comics, or is he an invention for the screen?

As Mashable points out, T’Challa does not have a child in the main timeline from the comics (though in other realities, he does share children with Storm). For now, the MCU version of T’Challa’s family seems to be following a different path.