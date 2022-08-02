Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette season had (another) very literal game-changing moment in Week 3 — that is, the women announced they’d be splitting the pool of suitors into two separate groups. The decision came after several of the contestants revealed (some of them, not too nicely) that they weren’t interested in pursuing Gabby and Rachel equally.

One week later, and the new system seems to have solved that problem — partially, anyway. While each woman got to spend more time with a group of guys who were there for her, specifically, some men were still pretty indecisive. Logan Palmer, for example, is very much living up to his forecasted love triangle role, expressing interest for Gabby while still accepting Rachel’s rose.

That’s not the only drama to remember from Week 4, though. While Logan is still in the running for now, another show villain was sent overboard — figuratively, that is. So, who went home on The Bachelorette last night? Here are the latest men to exit Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season — and why they had to go.

Why Did Hayden Go Home On The Bachelorette?

The most notable exit during The Bachelorette Week 4 was, of course, Hayden Markowitz. Congratulations to those who saw his predicted villain era coming from a (nautical) mile away! Hayden was already in hot water — sorry, more ocean puns — for how he treated Gabby last week, suggesting that she might be more “rough around the edges” than her fellow Bachelorette.

He doubled down on the bad behavior during Week 4, comparing Gabby and Rachel to his ex and even saying he doesn’t “trust these bitches.”

Fortunately, leave it to Meatball (aka, James Clarke) to save the day. After Rachel decided to give him a second chance on her team after Week 3, he disclosed some not-so-great info to her — that Hayden had been saying “vulgar” things about the Bachelorettes.

Rachel then walked Hayden off the boat, explaining in a confessional that she “[felt] really stupid for giving Hayden the benefit of the doubt.” Hayden later apologized to both women on Instagram.

Why Did Jordan H., Kirk, & Quincey Go Home On The Bachelorette?

Moments after Hayden’s dramatic sendoff, it was time for the rose ceremony — during which Jordan Helman (Team Rachel), Kirk Bryant, and Quincey Williams (Team Gabby) were sent home. The Bachelorettes didn’t give a specific reason for their elimination, but there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings. Quincey, for his part, took to Instagram after Week 4’s episode aired — and thanked Gabby for giving him the chance to be on her team at all.

“This experience you gave me was by far the most unreal moment,” he wrote. “You allowed me to be myself at all times & never judged me for that. And although tough decisions were made every Rose Ceremony, I believe in your judgement throughout this journey. Thank you again🙏🏽 I hope that you find love at the end of this ❤️.”