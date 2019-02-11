Love Islanders Adam Collard & Zara McDermott’s Break-Up, Explained

Full of dramatic twists and turns, Love Island 2022 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. But nothing could have prepared us for the return of former bombshell Adam Collard. First appearing on Season 4 in 2018, Collard had a habit of moving from girl to girl, and that list happened to include Zara McDermott. Despite him deciding to re-couple with someone else in Casa Amor, Collard and McDermott rekindled their relationship outside of the villa. And despite difficulties at the start, their romance flourished. But after eight months together, they parted ways. So, what happened?

In Feb. 2019, McDermott took to Instagram to announce the pair's break up. In an emotional message, she wrote: “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work. Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.”

Speaking on This Morning that same month, Collard said their relationship “just ran its course” and that he was finding it tough “to get over that.” Dispelling rumours that he cheated, the ex-Islander said they were simply “just not getting on.”

The Sun reported that things between the Love Island pair were a bit unsteady after Collard spent a night partying with his Love Island co-stars Sam Bird and Jack Fincham. The publication reported that, shortly after this night out, Collard returned home to Newcastle to give the relationship some breathing room.

Zara/McDermott/Instagram

A source told The Sun: “As a girlfriend, it isn't always comfortable to see your partner partying with other women you don’t know. They ended up having a big argument over Adam’s antics and he’s since gone home to give them some space.”

A year later, McDermott shared on Instagram that her relationship with Collard was “toxic” and that “going through a break up in the public eye stripped me of all my confidence.” Thankfully, as she mentioned in the Insta post, McDermott found love with Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson during the summer of 2019. While their relationship has been rocky, the pair are currently very much in love, if their respective Instagram profiles are anything to go by.

Amusingly, Thompson has been relishing in Collard’s return to the villa. When it was first announced, the MIC star took to Instagram to share McDermott’s hilarious reaction, and the couple have continued to share their thoughts on 2022 villa life, with Thompson teasing that they’re going to watch McDermott’s “ex-boyfriend every night… watch his greasy abs and pectorals.” Someone get these two on Celebrity Gogglebox already.